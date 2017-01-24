Trump signs executive orders to push Keystone, Dakota pipelines

Pres. Trump makes it official, signing executive orders to move forward with the Keystone XL (TRP +3.7% ) and Dakota Access (ETP +4.2% ) pipelines, with the caveat of using American-made steel and pipes for the pipelines.

Two of five executive orders signed by Trump aim to revive and probably expedite review processes, while three executive orders call for streamlining permitting processes for infrastructure projects, expediting environmental reviews of such projects and calling for all pipelines built in the U.S. to be made with U.S. steel.