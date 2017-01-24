Investors stoked over ResMed FQ2 results; shares ahead 10%

ResMed (RMD +10.2% ) heads north on triple normal volume after the company released fiscal Q2 results yesterday after the close. EPS and revenues beat consensus, but gross margin came in 40 bps shy of expectations.

Analysts have a range of opinions on the stock. Bulls cite the strength in international sales, largely in China while others were disappointed with overall mask sales.

JPMorgan upgraded the stock to Overweight with a $72 (3% upside) price target.

Piper's Matt O'Brien likes the firm's constant-currency organic growth of 9%, beating the 7% estimate, buoyed by unusually large generator sales in China. On the negative front, domestic mask sales grew only 4%, shy of the 6.5% forecast. He is neutral on the stock with a $65 (7% downside risk) fair value.

Barclays' Matthew Taylor is more bearish, rating the stock Underweight with a $60 (14% downside risk) price target. He also cites the positive sales action in China along with continued momentum in Air Solutions but says the higher growth rates will revert back to more normal levels due to competitive pressures.

BMO's Joanne Weunsch is neutral but she trimmed her price target to $59 (16% downside risk) from $61 citing doubts with the staying power of the sales momentum, especially considering the gross margin pressure.

Needham's Mike Matson rates the stock Underperform citing gross margin erosion and pricing declines, albeit tempered by lower spending in SG&A in R&D.