Despite Trump, dollar to rise to parity with euro this year - Goldman

The new president and his Treasury nominee have been talking down the dollar, but policy differences at the Fed and the ECB - one tightening, the other easing - will be the deciding factor, Goldman's Jan Hatzius tells Bloomberg.

Hatzius is also on record as believing the Fed is going to hike rates faster than markets currently anticipates.

After dropping nearly 3% since the election, the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) currently buys $1.0760, but that could fall to $1 or less by year-end, he says.

