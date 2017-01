Ensco (ESV +2.2% ) says it reached agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries to postpone the delivery of a newbuild drillship by two years.

ESV says payment of $75M of the $309M unpaid balance of the purchase price for the drillship has been deferred to March 31, 2019, with the remaining $234M to be paid this month.

The Ensco DS-10 ultra-deepwater drillship originally was ordered in 2013 with the delivery date initially scheduled for Q3 2015, but delivery and payment was postponed to Q1 of 2017.