Plains, Magellan Midstream to expand major Permian pipeline system

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +3.5% ) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +1.9% ) announce plans to expand the capacity of the BridgeTex pipeline system to 400K bbl/day from 300K.

The BridgeTex system delivers oil from west Texas’ Permian Basin to the Houston Gulf Coast area, and is considered one of the major arteries to transmit crude from the increasingly active Permian, which now is home to more than half of U.S. active drilling rigs.

The expanded capacity is expected to be available during Q2 2017.