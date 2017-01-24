Starbucks analyzed ahead of earnings

Buckingham Research is cautious on Starbucks (SBUX +0.5% ) ahead of the company's Q4 report due out on Thursday.

Analyst John Zolidis says Starbucks is simple from an investor perspective, even if the global business is complicated.

On SBUX's key metrics, Zolidids sees a "decelerating trend" for U.S. same-store sales and a "modest downside risk" to earnings.

The firm recommends investors looking for near-term upside reel in their expectations.

SA contributors Josh Arnold and Discount Fountain have the longer-term bull case well-covered.