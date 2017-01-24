Howard Bancorp commences underwritten public offering of common stock

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) commenced an underwritten public offering of common stock of approx.$30M.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the offered amount of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Bookrunning manager: Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Net proceeds shall be used for general corporate purposes, including contributing to the capital of Howard Bank to support its lending and investing activities, repayment of debt and to support or fund acquisitions of other institutions or branches as and if opportunities for such transactions become available.