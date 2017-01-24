II-VI +11.62%; Q2 results, Q3 forecasts over expectations

Results – revenue $232M (+21.2% Y/Y, $6.12M above estimates ), EPS $0.49 ( $0.23 above estimates ), bookings $274M (+32% Y/Y)

Segment revenues – Laser Solutions $81.5M (vs. $70.2M Y/Y), Photonics $100.9M (vs. $74.3M Y/Y), Performance Products $49.4M (vs. $47M Y/Y)

Segment bookings – Laser Solutions $85M (vs. $66.4M Y/Y), Photonics $136.1M (vs. $97.5M Y/Y), Performance Products $53.2M (vs. $43.8M Y/Y)

Q3 projections – revenue $234M-$244M (consensus $228.49M), EPS $0.31-$0.36 (consensus $0.27)

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) president and CEO Vincent Mattera Jr.: "Our second fiscal quarter results reflect our strategy and the results of our efforts to address the growing market opportunities we are seeing, including those in the communications markets. Company margin expansion is being driven by volume and manufacturing efficiencies. With a book to bill ratio of 1.18, we anticipate the momentum we are currently experiencing to continue through the second half of fiscal year 2017."

Press release