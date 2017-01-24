AK Steel reverses sharply, -3.5% as shipments continue to fall

AK Steel (AKS -3.8% ) reverses hard off early 10% gains that followed better than expected Q4 earnings, possibly in response to negative comments from steel bear Gordon Johnson of Axiom Capital.

Johnson notes that AKS Q4 shipments continued to fall even after the U.S. steel industry got its "wish list" of tariffs, so "in a business where things are supposedly getting better - this is the justification for the recent spate of price hikes - shipments are still falling and AK Steel is now burning cash flow," particularly with auto demand "now apparently in decline... probably the biggest takeaway from the quarter."