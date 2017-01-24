Vodafone scores court win against Deutsche Telekom over cable rents

Vodafone (VOD -2% ) has prevailed at Germany's highest federal court over Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY -1% ) in a case involving the use of cable ducts.

Vodafone says DT, the former state monopoly telecom, overcharged €400M in rent (about $430M) for using its cable network.

The Federal Court of Justice overturned a ruling in DT's favor and referred the case back to a lower court.

DT says "We expect that the higher regional court will agree with our view that the size of the demand is not justified."