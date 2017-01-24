Exhibitor stocks in favor after AMC buys again

Exhibitor stocks are notably higher a day after AMC Entertainment (AMC +0.3%) kept its buying binge going with an acquisition of Nordic Cinema Group.
Cinemark Holdings (CNK +1.7%), Regal Entertainment (RGC +1.5%), Eros International (EROS +2.6%), Marcus Corp (MCS +1.1%) and Reading International (RDI +0.4%) are all higher off the renewed focus on the sector. IMAX (IMAX +2%) is also making gains.
Previously: AMC Entertainment acquires European exhibitor (Jan. 23)
Previously: M&A binge at AMC Entertainment might not be over yet (Jan. 23)
Now read: GoPro: What's Going On? »