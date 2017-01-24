Exhibitor stocks in favor after AMC buys again

Exhibitor stocks are notably higher a day after AMC Entertainment (AMC +0.3% ) kept its buying binge going with an acquisition of Nordic Cinema Group.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK +1.7% ), Regal Entertainment (RGC +1.5% ), Eros International (EROS +2.6% ), Marcus Corp (MCS +1.1% ) and Reading International (RDI +0.4% ) are all higher off the renewed focus on the sector. IMAX (IMAX +2% ) is also making gains.

