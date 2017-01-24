DuPont +5% as CEO says concerns over crop innovation can be addressed

DuPont (DD +4.8% ) powers higher following its Q4 earnings beat, as company execs boost investor confidence that the merger with Dow Chemical (DOW +4.1% ) will be approved.

DuPont CEO Ed Breen said in today's earnings conference call that antitrust regulators are mostly concerned that the merger could hurt innovation in crop protection chemicals, concerns the company believes it can address.

The disclosure that antitrust concerns are focused on pesticides is positive for the merger, Bernstein's Jonas Oxgaard says, since selling crop protection assets is “significantly easier” than seeds because there are more potential buyers, including FMC, Syngenta and BASF.