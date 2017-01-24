Investors rush to buy Pinnacle Financial secondary

Pinnacle Financial (PNFP +4.7% ) overnight sold 2.8M shares at $62.50 each, in part to support its just-announced acquisition of BNC Bancorp (BNCN +6% ).

PNFP's big advance today brings the stock to $67.18.

SunTrust's Jennifer Demba says the BNC purchase will give Pinnacle a presence in six of the nine expansion markets targeted by management. Retaining current BNC CEO Rich Callicutt as a regional leader and keep client/employee attrition in check.

Volume on Pinnacle today of 2.6M shares stands against the average of 251K.