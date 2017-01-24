Encana upgraded at Macquarie; Suncor, Cenovus, Imperial Oil downgraded

Encana (ECA +3.8% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Macquarie, where the stock joins Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +1.8% ) as both companies offer production per share growth and free cash flow yields at the high end of the peer group.

The firm believes there is a higher chance that oil sands weighted companies will distribute free cash to shareholders as dividends and share buybacks than many U.S. and other global peers, especially if crude prices improve further.