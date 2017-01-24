Lockheed says next group of F-35 jets will be priced at less than $100M each

Lockheed Martin (LMT -1.6% ), already under pressure from Pres. Trump over its F-35 fighter, is lower after warning of a “material weakness” in accounting at its Sikorsky helicopter unit.

LMT’s 2017 profit outlook also disappointed, as its forecast EPS of $12.25-$12.55 missed the average analysts’ estimate by ~$0.50 and reflected an unexpected drop in pension income, J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman says; also, LMT has a track record of providing an initially conservative assessment of the year and then beating its guidance, defense analyst Douglas Rothacker tells Bloomberg.

CEO Marillyn Hewson said in today's earnings conference call that the price of the F-35A models being used by the U.S. Air Force and most overseas buyers would fall below $100M, in-line with the Pentagon’s target for a 6%-7% sequential drop, and is working with suppliers to lower expenses to $85M per jet by 2019.