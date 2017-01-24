Analysts: Verizon growth prospects likely to disappoint

Verizon (VZ -4.2% ) produced a mixed report with Q4 earnings that disappointed this morning, analysts are noting, and it hasn't escaped their attention that ironically it's wireless results that are dragging the rest of the business.

"While wireline was better in margin, wireless margin came in below our Street low est.,” said Wells Fargo's Jennifer Fritzsche. Yesterday she had downgraded the stock to Market Perform citing a number of challenges including revenue pressure from installment plans.

"The soft results in wireless serve as a stark reminder that, despite all of the understandable enthusiasm around possible regulatory reform, tax reductions, and possible consolidation, the wireless industry is still a relatively inhospitable place," wrote analyst Craig Moffett, continuing: "A good story is a growth story, and Verizon isn't growing."

"Guidance calls for 2017 revenue to be consistent with that of 2016 on an organic basis. Removing $1.3 billion from Frontier (deal) in 2016 implies around 1% organic growth," Jefferies analyst Mike McCormack said. "EPS trends are expected to be similar to revenue, a level likely to be disappointing to investors who were expecting mid-single digit growth."

"Verizon set full-year 2017 guidance that is below consensus (flat EPS vs 3% growth)," writes New Street's Jonathan Chaplin. "We continue to believe that the company needs a big strategic transaction to add capacity to the wireless business for the long term."

