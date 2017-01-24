Seagate Technology +4.17%; Q2 2017 above projections

Results – revenue $2.9B (-2.7% Y/Y, $70 above estimates ), EPS $1.38 ( $0.30 above estimates ), gross margin 31.8%, net income $412M, cash flow from operations $656M, cash dividends paid $188M, ordinary shares repurchased 4.1M ($147M), cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $1.7B

Dividend – $0.63 per share, payable April 5, 2017 to shareholders on record March 22, 2017

Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) Technology chairman and CEO Steve Luczo: "The Company’s product execution, operational performance, and financial results improved every quarter throughout 2016. In the December quarter we achieved near record results in gross margin, cash flow, and profitability. Seagate’s employees are to be congratulated for their incredible effort. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the long-term opportunities for Seagate’s business as enterprises and consumers embrace and benefit from the shift of storage to cloud and mobile applications. Seagate is well positioned to work with the leaders in this digital transformation with a broad market-leading storage solution portfolio."

