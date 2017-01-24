Agrium favored as Cowen becomes less pessimistic on ag sector

Agrium (AGU +5.5% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen, while CF Industries (CF +4.7% ), Mosaic (MOS +6.4% ) and Potash Corp. (POT +5.9% ) are upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform.

Cowen raises its view on the overall ag sector to Neutral from Negative, saying the market has reasonably discounted two of the three major drivers of ag equities - supply/demand fundamentals for the nutrients and the potential for further deterioration in grain prices - but farmer finances, the third driver, remains problematic and likely will present a bigger drag than the market currently discounts.

The firm expects average prices for crops and livestock to continue to decline in 2017 but should begin to improve in 2018 on expected increases in nutrient prices, driven by the reduced impact of new capacity on the market, and a far lower capex in both 2017 and 2018 should boost free cash flow for companies.