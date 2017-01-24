Texas Instruments records above-consensus Q4 2016

Results – revenue $3.41B (+6.9% Y/Y, $90M above estimates), EPS $1.02 ($0.20 above estimates), net income $1.05B
Segment revenues – Analog $2.290B (+10% Y/Y), Embedded Processing $744M (+6% Y/Y), Other $380M (-9% Y/Y)
Other developments – Brian Crutcher promoted to COO.
Q1 projections – revenue $3.17B-$3.43B (consensus $3.21B), EPS $0.78-$0.88 (consensus $0.75)
Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) CEO Rich Templeton notes continuing strong demand for automotive market products, continued industrial market improvement and slightly lower (compared to a year ago) demand within personal electronics.
Shares after hours – $76.52, -0.73%