Cree +5.58%; Q2 over forecasts

Results – revenue from continuing operations $347M (-20.4% Y/Y, $21.8M above estimates ), EPS $0.20 ( $0.10 above estimates ), revenue from discontinued operations $54M, combined net income $30M, income from continuing operations $20M, income from discontinued operations, net of tax, $10M

Q3 projections – combined revenue $340M-$370M, net income $10M-$18M, continuing operations revenue $285M-$315M, income from continuing operations $1M-$9M, discontinued revenue operations $55M, income from discontinued operations, net of tax, $9M

Other developments – Plans to close sale of Wolfspeed business to Infineon Technologies within Q3 2017 pending regulatory approvals.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) chairman and CEO Chuck Swoboda: "We delivered very good results in fiscal Q2, as revenue and non-GAAP earnings were significantly above our targeted range due to the settlement of our patent infringement and false advertising lawsuit with Feit Electric. The fundamentals in our business have improved over the last several quarters, and we remain focused on building a larger and more valuable LED lighting company by bringing better light to our customers."

Conference call

Press release