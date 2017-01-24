Jazz Pharma eases off intraday high, Erwinaze supplier target of FDA Warning Letter

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ -0.6% ) turns from green to red in late trading on the news that Erwinaze supplier Porton Biopharma received a Warning Letter from the FDA regarding cGMP violations noted during an on-site inspection. The Salisbury, UK-based firm is the sole manufacturer of Erwinase (Erwinia L-asparaginase), the company's number two seller accounting for ~13% of its revenues.

The Warning Letter cites Porton's failure to remedy deficiencies cited in a January 2015 on-site inspection despite assurances to do so. The deficiencies were noted again in an inspection that took place in March 2016. The agency has requested a face-to-face meeting to discuss corrective actions. Poton's failure to fix the problems could result in the FDA refusing to allow the importation of Erwinase, but the company will have the opportunity to address the issues before more drastic action is taken by the regulator.