Allegheny Tech breaks out to fresh 15-month highs

Allegheny Technologies (ATI +31.1% ) skyrockets to a 15-month high near the close after reporting a lighter than expected Q4 loss on nearly 8% higher revenues, indicating a continued turnaround at the specialty metals supplier.

ATI says Q4 sales to the commercial jet engine market remained solid and rose slightly Q/Q, government aerospace and defense sales also gained sequentially, sales to the commercial airframe market were flat, sales to the electrical energy market jumped 25%, and sales to the oil and gas market added 9%.

ATI's outlook for 2017 sees revenue for its high-performance materials and components segment rising by 10%, with operating profits in the low teens; it sees capex at $125M, falling to $100M for "several years" thereafter.