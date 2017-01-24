CareDx acquires HLA typing assets from Illumina

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) inks an agreement with Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to acquire its Conexio SBT Resolver products and Assign SBT analysis software for high resolution HLA typing.

The move was not unexpected. In April 2016, CareDx acquired Allenex, the parent company of Olerup, the distributor of the Conexio SBT product line sine 2011.

HLA (human leukocyte antigen) typing is used to match a bone marrow or cord blood donor with the recipient. The immune system uses HLA markers to determine if cells are foreign or are not.

Financial terms are not disclosed.