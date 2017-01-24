Bob Evans sells restaurant business, adds to food operation; shares halted

The buyer of Bob Evans Restaurants for $565M in Golden Gate Capital. Net proceeds to Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) should be $475M-$485M. Funds will be used to pay down related debt and a special dividend of about $150M, or $7.50 per share.

Next up, the newly focused food company is buying Pineland Farms Potato Company for $115M, with the purchase to be funded by fresh borrowing.

Both deals are expected to close by the end of fiscal 2017 (April 28).

Full-year fiscal 2017 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.30 is reaffirmed.

Fiscal 2018 revenue target of $470M, and EBITDA of $105M.

Conference call tomorrow at 8:30 ET.

Shares are currently halted from trade.