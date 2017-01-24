Plains All American buys Permian gathering system from Concho for $1.2B

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) agrees to acquire the Alpha Crude Connector crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin from Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) for $1.2B.

PAA also agrees to sell unrelated assets, including a gas storage facility in Michigan and a non-core pipeline segment in the midwestern U.S., for $380M.

The ACC system, which began service in late 2015, is comprised of 515 miles of gathering and transmission lines and five market interconnects, and PAA plans to make three additional interconnects to its existing Northern Delaware Basin system as well as additional enhancements intended to increase the system capacity to 350K bbl/day.

CXO Chairman and CEO Tim Leach says the sale "provide further optionality to redeploy capital into our drilling program, fund future acquisitions and reduce long-term debt."

PAA also says it expects to report Q4 2016 adjusted EBITDA near the midpoint of its $569M-$619M guidance range, and expects its 2017 expansion capital program to total ~$800M.