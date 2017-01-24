Stryker Q4 top line up 15%; non-GAAP earnings up 14%

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Q4 results ($M): Net Sales: 3,157 (+15.2%); U.S.: 2,325 (+18.0%); International: 832 (+11.8%).

Orthopedics: 1,206 (+5.3%); MedSurg: 1,425 (+31.1%); Neurotechnology & Spine: 526 (+8.9%).

Net Income: 510 (-2.3%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 675 (+14.2%); EPS: 1.34 (-2.9%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.78 (+14.1%); CF Ops (12 mo.): 1,812 (+101.6%).

2017 Guidance: Organic sales growth: 5.5 - 6.5%; non-GAAP EPS: $6.35 - 6.45.

Q1 Guidance: EPS: $1.15 - 1.26; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.40 - 1.45.

Shares are off a fraction after hours.