Canadian National pushes to revenue, income growth in tough winter

Canadian National Railway (CNI +1.2% ) beat a tough winter along with analyst expectations in its Q4 earnings.

Net income rose 8% to C$1.02B, and adjusted net income rose 1% to C$952M. Revenues rose 2% to C$3.22B; carloadings rose 3% and revenue ton-miles rose by 4%.

The company hiked its dividend by 10% as well.

Free cash flow hit a record C$2.52B for full 2016.

For 2017, the company is assuming North American industrial production will rise 1-2%, and housing starts around 1.25M units and motor vehicle sale of around 17.5M units. After a 2016-2017 grain year that was above five-year average, the company assumes 2017-2018 crops will be more in line.

So CN assumes total RTMs will rise 3-4%. It expects to deliver EPS growth in mid-single digits over 2016's C$4.59.

