Capital One down 1.8% following earnings miss

Q4 net income of $791M or $1.45 per share vs. $1B and $1.90 in Q3, and $920M and $1.58 a year ago. Expectations were for $1.61.

Notable items: Build in the U.K. Payment Protection Insurance refund reserve cost $0.09; impairment charge from certain acquired intangible and software assets cost $0.04; allowance build in Auto regarding treatment of certain bankrupt accounts cost $0.08.

Net interest margin of 6.85% up six basis points during quarter.

Noninterest income of $1.12B down from $1.18B in Q3.

Noninterest expense of $3.7B up from $3.4B in Q3, with marketing expense up 46%.

Credit loss provisions of $1.8B up from $1.6B.

Total loans up 3% Q/Q, with card loans up 7%, auto loans up 3%. Deposits up 5%.

