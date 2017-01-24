Hawaiian Holdings -2.5% despite Q4 revenue growth

Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings (HA +2% ) is currently down 2.5% in choppy postmarket trading after reporting Q4 earnings where revenue grew 10% and the company saw costs rising in the coming quarter.

Adjusted net income rose by $20.2M to $68.8M, and adjusted EPS rose by $0.43 to $1.28.

Operating revenue breakout: Passenger, $553.65M (up 10.7%); Other, $79.3M (up 7.2%).

The company's guiding to cost per available seat-mile to rise 8.7% to 12.5% in Q1; excluding fuel, the cost should rise 3-6%, it says. It's forecasting operating revenue per ASM to rise 4-7% and ASMs to go up 2.5-4.5%.

