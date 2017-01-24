S&P, Nasdaq notch new closing highs; Dow pulls near 20K

Stocks picked up steam through the day to finish with solid gains, as yesterday's cautious tone was replaced with a risk-on attitude.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at new record closing highs, and the Dow jumped more than 100 points, again bringing the index within 100 points of 20,000 after the post-election rally had largely petered out.

Materials led all sectors with a 2.5% gain, apparently sparked by Pres. Trump's moves to revive two big oil pipeline projects that had been rejected by the Obama administration.

The actions show that Trump is “going to move quickly to promote anything else that’s pro-growth,” which could help reignite the stock market rally, says Tim Anderson, managing director at the TJM Investments brokerage.

Financials (+1.2%), tech (+1%) and energy (+1%) also outperformed; on the flip side, telecom services (-2.7%) finished at the bottom of the leaderboard following Verizon's disappointing earnings report.

Treasury prices gave back Monday's gains, as the 10-year yield increased by 7 bps to 2.47% after losing the same amount the day before, and similarly the U.S. Dollar Index added 0.4% after succumbing to selling pressure yesterday.

U.S. crude oil rose 0.8% to $53.15/bbl, as reports pointing to lower production from top exporters offset an uptick in U.S. drilling.