Meredith, CBS set long-term affiliation deal

Meredith Corp. (MDP -0.1% ) and CBS (CBS -0.4% ) have signed a new long-term agreement setting affiliation renewals, and expanded digital in the deal to boot.

The deal covers four owned-and-operated stations: WGCL in Atlanta, KPHO in Phoenix, KCTV in Kansas City, and WNEM in Flint, Mich. Three other Meredith CBS affiliates were renewed last year (KMOV in St. Louis, WFSB in Hartford, Conn., and WSHM in Springfield, Mass.).

It also covers participation in streaming/SVOD service CBS All Access and a commitment to distributing via Hulu's upcoming live TV service, along with participation in new-entrant digital distribution deals by all seven Meredith O&O CBS affiliates.