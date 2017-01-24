Still no extension set as Walgreens-Rite Aid deal clocks runs down

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) CEO Stefano Pessina tells Bloomberg he still believes in the company's proposed purchase of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), but cannot say if the companies will extend the deal deadline, saying the deadline "is a matter for the boards."

The companies had agreed to close their planned $9.4B merger, which would create the largest U.S. drug store chain by number of stores, by this Friday, but the deal has not yet received FTC antitrust approval, and WBA has not made a filing confirming it has satisfied the agency’s information requests, which would then give the FTC another 30 days to decide whether to approve the deal or sue to stop it.

Bloomberg reported last Friday that FTC lawyers reviewing the deal are still not satisfied with WBA’s proposal to sell 865 drugstores to Fred’s Inc. to win antitrust clearance; WBA likely would have to pay RAD a $325M breakup fee if either side walks away.