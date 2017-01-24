Sprint makes Nestor Cano chief operating officer

In an SEC filing, Sprint (S +0.1% ) says it's named Nestor Cano its chief operating officer.

The move is effective Feb. 2.

Cano has been Europe president of Tech Data Corp. since 2007 after joining that firm in 1989.

According to the filing, Cano will get an annual base salary of $1.3M; a targeted short-term incentive plan at 100% of annual base; and long-term incentives with targeted annual opportunity equal to $1.625M, along with sign-on bonuses of $300,000 in cash and RSUs valued at $2.4M.

The company also said it approved a $200,000 cash retention payment for its chief marketing officer, Roger Sole, which must be repaid if Sole leaves within a year.