Alcoa +1.5% as revenue beats estimates, sees higher aluminum demand

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +1.5% AH after posting mixed Q4 results in its first reporting period as a new, stand-alone, publicly traded company.

AA says Q4 adjusted EBITDA excluding special items totaled $335M, up 18% Q/Q, helped by higher alumina and metal prices; shipments of aluminum products rose 4% to 852K metric tons from 819K metric tons.

For 2017, the company forecasts 4% Y/Y global aluminum demand growth, and sees full-year adjusted EBITDA excluding special items of $2.1B-$2.3B; it also projects relatively balanced global bauxite and alumina markets and a modest global aluminum surplus of 400K-800K metric tons.