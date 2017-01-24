Norfolk Southern boosts six in leadership

Norfolk Southern (NSC +2.7% ) has named six people to new vice presidential roles and leadership responsibilities.

The company named Thomas Werner its VP corporate communications and chief sustainability officer (Norfolk); C.H. "Jake" Allison Jr. the new VP and treasurer (Norfolk); Susan Stuart as VP audit and compliance (Atlanta); and Bruno Maestri VP government relations (Washington).

Those move are effective Feb. 1. In changes effective March 1, the company named Jerry Hall its VP mechanical (Atlanta) and Karol Lawrence VP network and service management (Atlanta).

Two executives retired: Donald Graab, VP mechanical, has retired after 39 years, and Frank Brown, assistant VP corporate communications, retires after 38 years.