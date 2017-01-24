Reuters: Glencore considers more Brazil sugar, ethanol mills

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is considering additional sugar and ethanol mills takeovers in Brazil, where it recently bought a second plant, to boost operations in the world's leading sugar producer, Reuters reports.

Glencore may be seeking to add another mill to the portfolio of two it already has in order to expand its production cluster in Sao Paulo state, and also may be in talks with Odebrecht's biofuels arm for a possible partnership in which Glencore would reopen and run the Alcídia mill, according to the report.

Glencore and fellow commodities firms are searching for opportunities to buy Brazilian sugar firms, some of them remaining mired in debt even as prices for sugar hover near a five-year high.