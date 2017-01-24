MagicJack VocalTec sets new SMB strategy as unit's chief exits

In an update on its SMB business unit, magicJack VocalTec (CALL +2.1% ) says it will pursue new focus areas and the unit's chief is departing the company.

Keith Reed, senior VP and general manager of SMB, is leaving to pursue other opportunities effective Feb. 3.

Going forward, the SMB business will focus on lower pricing, a streamlined go-to-market strategy and a focus on adding new customers through digital media and retail.

The unit will target small and medium-sized businesses with a new ATA device in the second quarter, which will let customers subscribe for service without changing legacy handsets, extending the life of older analog devices.

The company will provide a revised 2017 forecast for the SMB unit with its Q4 earnings call.