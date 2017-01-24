BHP iron ore output hits record and tops estimates, but copper slips

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) reports record half-year production at its Western Australia iron ore division, but trims copper production guidance following the September-October power outage that affected its Olympic Dam project.

BHP says production for the iron ore unit rose 4% Y/Y to 117.6M metric tons for the six months ending Dec. 31, with FQ2 output of 60M metric tons, topping market expectations for 59M tons and allowing the miner to maintain its full-year guidance of 265M-275M metric tons.

BHP says it sold its iron ore for an average price of $55/metric ton during H1, vs. $44/ton in the year-ago period.

But Q2 and H1 copper output both fell 7% Y/Y to a respective 357K and 712K metric tons, partly due to the Olympic Dam outage, which forced BHP to cut full-year guidance by 2% to 1.62M metric tons.