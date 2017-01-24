CA Technologies -2.73%; Q3 2017 results mixed, FY 2017 outlook reduced

Results – revenue $1B (-2.9% Y/Y, $10M below estimates), EPS $0.63 ($0.02 above estimates), cash flow from continuing operations $517M (vs. $332M Y/Y)
FY 2017 projections – total revenue unchanged (prior guidance had been for unchanged to +1%), EPS from continuing operations unchanged to +2% (prior +2% to +5%), cash flow from continuing operations -5% to -1% (prior -3% to +1%), operating margin 37% (1-point reduction from prior), effective tax rate 28%-29% (unchanged from prior)
CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) CEO Mike Gregoire: "I am pleased with the strong growth in cash flow from operations as well as the healthy operating margin and earnings per share we delivered in the third quarter. On a constant currency basis, our revenue in the quarter came in as expected. The cadence and quality of our product releases is improving and we are making progress across a number of strategic imperatives, but we still have work to do to achieve the level of sustainable growth we are targeting."