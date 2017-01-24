Bloomberg: Lots of lost oil jobs will not return, as robots take over rigs

A third to a half of the 440K energy sector jobs lost in the global oil industry collapse may never come back, as a combination of more efficient drilling rigs and increased automation is reducing the need for field hands, which will hamper Pres. Trump's promises for a flood of new energy sector jobs, according to a Bloomberg report.

Rigs have become so much more efficient that the shale industry can use about half as many as it did at the height of the boom in 2014 to amass the same oil output; for example, Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), the world’s largest onshore driller, says it expects to cut the number of workers at each well site eventually to about five from 20 by deploying more automated drilling rigs.

Companies were too busy pumping oil and gas to worry about head count during the boom, the downturn gave them time to rethink the mix of human labor and automated machinery in the oil fields, says Evercore ISI's James West.

Relevant tickers include SLB, HAL, BHI, NOV, FTI, RIG, NE, ATW, DO, RDC, ESV, HP, PTEN, SDRL.