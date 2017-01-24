'La La Land,' other Oscar nominees look for box-office jolt

Oscar nominations today could add some weight to a few films' coffers, analysts say, as moviegoers flock to catch the named choices -- and record-tying La La Land could give a real lift to Lions Gate (LGF.A +1.6% , LGF.B +2% ).

Three films have the most upside to gain, says Exhibitor Relations' Jeff Bock: La La Land, Lion (Weinstein Co.), and Moonlight (A24).

La La Land tied All About Eve and Titanic with the most nominations ever: 14. And the film saw 50% higher ticket sales on Fandango Tuesday vs. a typical day. But Lions Gate doesn't have plans to widen the release.

Not so for Paramount's Arrival (VIA +1% , VIAB +2% ); the studio responded to its eight nominations by juicing its theater count for the weekend to 1,100 and including bonus footage.