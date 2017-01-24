'La La Land,' other Oscar nominees look for box-office jolt

Oscar nominations today could add some weight to a few films' coffers, analysts say, as moviegoers flock to catch the named choices -- and record-tying La La Land could give a real lift to Lions Gate (LGF.A +1.6%, LGF.B +2%).
Three films have the most upside to gain, says Exhibitor Relations' Jeff Bock: La La Land, Lion (Weinstein Co.), and Moonlight (A24).
La La Land tied All About Eve and Titanic with the most nominations ever: 14. And the film saw 50% higher ticket sales on Fandango Tuesday vs. a typical day. But Lions Gate doesn't have plans to widen the release.
Not so for Paramount's Arrival (VIA +1%, VIAB +2%); the studio responded to its eight nominations by juicing its theater count for the weekend to 1,100 and including bonus footage.
In a side note, Amazon.com (AMZN +0.6%) and its Amazon Studios marked a pioneering accomplishment, becoming the first Internet company to garner a Best Picture nomination, with Manchester By the Sea. That film will try to add 900-1,000 playdates to the 543 from last weekend.