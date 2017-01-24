Cisco Systems to buy private AppDynamics for $3.7B

Cisco Systems (CSCO +1.1% ) stated its intent to buy privately held AppDynamics in a deal for $3.7B in cash and assumed equity awards.

"Applications have become the lifeblood of a company's success," says Cisco's Rowan Trollope about acquiring the company and its cloud application and business monitoring platform. "The combination of Cisco and AppDynamics will allow us to provide end to end visibility and intelligence from the network through to the application."

CEO David Wadhwani will continue to lead AppDynamics as a new Cisco business unit reporting to Trollope, in the IoT and Applications business.

Cisco expects to close the acquisition in its fiscal third quarter.