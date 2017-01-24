W&T Offshore to drill three Mahogany wells, sees $125M capex for 2017

W&T Offshore (WTI -0.3% ) says it plans a 2017 capital budget of $125M, and expects to drill 6-8 wells in the Gulf of Mexico during the year, including three wells at the Mahogany field.

WTI says all its 2017 projects have a very high probability of success, expected high rates of return and short-term payout, and will boost production levels in 2017 or early 2018.

WTI forecasts 2017 total production of 15.2M-16.8M boe, ~4% higher than the midpoint of its expected 2016 production of 14.6M-16M boe.