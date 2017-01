Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) will host a conference call to discuss its $3.7B deal for AppDynamics (Pending:APPD) -- which was headed toward an initial public offering this week that might have valued the company at as much as $2.2B.

Cisco's VP of Corporate Development Rob Salvagno will be joined by Rowan Trollope -- senior VP and GM of the IoT and Applications business that will absorb AppDynamics -- and the latter company's chief David Wadhwani.

The call's set for today at 1 p.m. ET.