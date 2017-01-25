More positive data out of Japan

Exports climbed for the first time in 15 months in December, rising 5.4% on strong sales of electronics and car parts, a positive sign for the export-reliant economy as global demand picks up.

The Nikkei got a boost from the news, closing up 1.4% , as well as getting a lift from a recovery in the U.S. dollar.

