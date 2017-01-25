Smog in Europe brings emergency measures

Heavy pollution enveloping much of Europe has prompted emergency measures across the continent, as extreme cold, no wind and heavy burning of coal and wood for heating left many regions shrouded in smog.

In several countries, including Britain, France and Belgium, officials have cautioned against physical exertion for children and the elderly.

Hundreds of flights have also been canceled, speed limits have been reduced and more polluting vehicles have been ordered off the road.

