Credit Suisse's most and least disruptable stocks

Credit Suisse publishes its favorite and least favorite stocks, with a focus on the disruptive risk they face from competition, regulation and technological innovation.

Its "cheap undisruptables" with high quality and momentum:

Dialog Semi (OTC:DLGNF)

Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG)

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF)

Sinopec (NYSE:SHI)

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV)

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF)

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH)

And its "expensive, with a risk of disruption" and low quality stocks:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Nomura (NYSE:NMR)