Credit Suisse's most and least disruptable stocks

Credit Suisse publishes its favorite and least favorite stocks, with a focus on the disruptive risk they face from competition, regulation and technological innovation.
Its "cheap undisruptables" with high quality and momentum:
Dialog Semi (OTC:DLGNF)
Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG)
Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF)
Sinopec (NYSE:SHI)
Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)
Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV)
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF)
UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH)
And its "expensive, with a risk of disruption" and low quality stocks:
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)
Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)
Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)
AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)
Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
Nomura (NYSE:NMR)