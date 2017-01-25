Novartis Q4 sales down 1%; net earnings down 11%; cash flow ops down 12%; shares up 1% premarket

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Q4 results ($M): Total Revenues: 12,322 (-1.6%); Innovative Medicines: 8,273 (-2.6%); Alcon: 1,444 (-1.6%); Sandoz: 2,605 (+2.0%).

Oncology: 3,207 (-8.9%); Neuroscience: 954 (+5.2%); Ophthalmology: 1,319 (-5.2%); Immunology & Dermatology: 891 (+41.9%); Respiratory: 388 (+8.7%); Cardio-Metabolic: 370 (+23.7%); Est. Medicines: 1,144 (-18.1%); Total Pharmaceuticals: 5,066 (+1.7%).

Net Income: 936 (-11.4%); EPS: 0.40 (-9.1%); CF Ops: 3,591 (-12.4%).

Key Product Sales: Gilenya: 810 (+9.2%); Gleevec/Glivec: 764 (-37.3%); Tasigna: 458 (+6.0%); Lucentis: 452 (-9.4%); Sandostatin: 408 (-1.2%); Afinitor/Votubia: 391 (+2.4%); Cosentyx: 391 (+223.1%).