More on McCormick's Q4

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) reports sales rose 4% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Acquisition contributed 2 percentage point of growth for the fiscal year.

Segment revenue: Consumer: $815.6M (+4%, +5% on a constant currency basis); Industrial: $411.4M (-1%, +2% on a constant currency basis).

Gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 44%.

Segment operating income: Consumer: $182.8M (+8%); Industrial: $42.5M (-8%).

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 50 bps to 18.4%.

Adjusted income from unconsolidated operations increased 4.2% to $10M.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: +3% to +5% (+5% to +7% in constant currency); Operating income: +7% to +9%; Adjusted operating income: +8% to +10%; Diluted EPS: $4.02 to $4.1; Adjusted diluted EPS: $4.05 to $4.13.