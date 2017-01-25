Myovant Sciences launches late-stage relugolix studies in uterine fibroids

Relatively recent IPO Myovant Sciences (Pending:MYOV) initiates its Phase 3 program assessing lead product candidate relugolix in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Two studies, LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2, will evaluate relugolix with and without low-dose hormonal add-back therapy.

Each double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will enroll ~390 subjects. The primary endpoint is a clinically meaningful reduction in menstrual blood loss as measured by the alkaline method.

The company plans to initiate five Phase 3 studies this year evaluating relugolix. In H1, it expects to launch two studies in women with endometriosis-associated pain and one in men with advanced prostate cancer this quarter.

Relugolix is an orally available, once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist. Inhibiting GnRH receptors in the pituitary gland reduces circulating luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) which lowers estrogen in women and testosterone in men. Lowering these hormones improves the symptoms of uterine fibroids and endometriosis in women and decreases prostate-specific antigen (NYSE:PSA) in men with advanced prostate cancer.

Previously: Myovant Sciences on deck for IPO (Oct. 17, 2016)